Major update on Kairi Sane following extended WWE absence - Reports

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has been absent from TV promotion for three months. A recent report provided a massive update on the Japanese star amid her hiatus.

Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked to share any updates on The Pirate Princess. Sapp noted the last time he heard of the inaugural Mae Young Classic winner, she was working out and doing some training.

The 36-year-old has been out of action since she was taken out by Pure Fusion Collective on the December 16 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Damage CTRL member was reportedly suffering from an arm injury. However, neither WWE nor the star provided any update regarding the same.

Dakota Kai shares interesting details about Kairi Sane's WWE return

After being away from WWE for three years, Kairi Sane returned to the promotion at Crown Jewel 2023 to help IYO SKY defend the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. She later aligned with her fellow Japanese star to become a member of Damage CTRL.

Kairi's stablemate, Dakota Kai, made a massive revelation regarding her return while speaking on one of her Twitch streams. King Kota claimed that they found out about the former NXT Women's Champion's return only a day before it took place.

"Not that long. Not that long at all. Almost as though we found out the day before. There's a lot of stuff that we don't find out until the day of. I was so happy. I met IYO and Kairi almost 10 years ago, my first tour of Japan in 2013/2014. It was right when my tour was ending. We hung out and went to dinner. Kairi is a sweetheart. She's also deadly. You do not want to cross her," she said.

Kairi Sane is among the most talented in-ring performers on the roster. It remains to be seen when she will return to the squared circle.

