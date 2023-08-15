Cody Rhodes given new nickname that used to belong to Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have a huge role in each other's recent WWE careers, with Cody's return in 2022 seeing him having an epic trilogy with Seth Rollins. The promotion has given Cody a nickname that once belonged to Rollins.

On the latest episode of RAW, while advertising Cody Rhodes' match against Finn Balor, WWE referred to him as "The Beast Slayer" following his victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023.

It was quickly noted that Seth Rollins used to have that nickname after he defeated Brock Lesnar in 2019.

Unlike Seth Rollins, however, what Cody Rhodes managed to achieve is the fact that Lesnar gave him a ringing endorsement post-match at SummerSlam 2023.

It was a good match between the two that was tailor-made to build up Cody for the rest of the year and presumably even WrestleMania 40, where he is rumored to face Roman Reigns in a rematch.

As of now, there isn't any storyline in place for Cody. He teamed up with Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura last week in the main event but was left dumbfounded after the Japanese star turned on Rollins to set up their World Heavyweight Title feud. This week, Cody was booked against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

