Cody Rhodes gives a 10/10 to special gesture by little fan

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes gave a stamp of approval to a small girl who impersonated his theme song's "Woahh" part in a very fashionable manner.

Since The American Nightmare made his massive return to the Stamford-based company, fans have treated his entrance with iconic pop.

When Rhodes left WWE in 2016, he renovated his presentation with Downstait's "Kingdom" song. Now whenever the 38-year-old star walks out of the arena, the WWE Universe gives a deafening "Woahh" to his entrance.

Recently on TikTok, a cute video of a little fan was shared, showcasing the girl spreading her arms to the "Woahh" part impeccably, similar to Rhodes. The WWE Superstar responded to the video stating he was impressed by this little fan and gave her a 10/10 score for the imitation.

Check out the video below:

Teddy Long wants WWE to build up top free agent before a match with Cody Rhodes

Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently expressed the prospect of Nick Aldis signing with WWE and a potential feud with Cody Rhodes.

The two men shared an emotional rivalry back in 2018 for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Former IMPACT Champion has been a free agent ever since leaving the National Wrestling Alliance promotion.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion should take time and build up the 36-year-old star before a massive showdown against Rhodes.

"Well, there are so many guys they can feed him (Nick Aldis) to before he gets to Cody Rhodes. They gotta build the guy. So don't give it right away. Let him make a name for himself. Let him build some credibility and build himself, and then he stops by Cody one day and says, 'Hey, I ain't forgot about you,'" Teddy Long said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if Chief Content Officer Triple H will sign Nick Aldis to World Wrestling Entertainment.

