Hall of Famer wants WWE to build top free agent before match with Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently stated that if Nick Aldis happens to sign with WWE, the promotion needs to slowly build him before pitting him against Cody Rhodes.

Aldis and Cody had a memorable rivalry for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in 2018. At the inaugural All In event, which set the base for the formation of AEW, The American Nightmare defeated Nick Aldis for the title in one of the most emotional matches in modern wrestling history. His reign, however, was a short-lived one, as Cody dropped the title back to Aldis a couple of months later.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long discussed the prospect of Nick Aldis joining WWE now.

Long mentioned that if WWE were to book a feud between Cody Rhodes and Aldis, they should take a measured approach to it. He added that the company must take its time to build the 36-year-old before booking the showdown against Cody.

"Well, there are so many guys they can feed him (Nick Aldis) to before he gets to Cody Rhodes. They gotta build the guy. So don't give it right away. Let him make a name for himself. Let him build some credibility and build himself, and then he stops by Cody one day and says, 'Hey, I ain't forgot about you.'" said Teddy Long. [3:56 - 4:15]

Teddy Long doesn't want Nick Aldis as a backstage producer in WWE

A recent report indicated that WWE was looking to acquire Nick Aldis' services as a backstage producer. As expected, this didn't go down with many fans, who believe Aldis still has a lot to offer as an in-ring performer.

Teddy Long also echoed similar sentiments, saying there's money to be made with Nick Aldis.

The Hall of Famer added that having the 36-year-old as a producer down in NXT would be a massive waste of his talents.

"I think there's still money in Nick Aldis. I think they should be using him on TV and be a trainer, but he ain't ready for that. There's still money in this guy. Why waste him down there? Put him on TV and put him in a good story with someone," said Teddy Long. [3:30 - 3:45]

It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for Nick Aldis, as both WWE and AEW are sure to make moves to bring him under their umbrella.

