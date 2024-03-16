Cody Rhodes gives a fan the most unusual gift after SmackDown goes off the air

Cody Rhodes is the most beloved good guy/babyface in WWE today. Fans unanimously adore him, and he gave the most unusual gift to one fan in the crowd after SmackDown went off the air this week.

Cody didn't appear this Friday during the taping, but he was the subject of The Rock's verbal decimation as he not only made very personal insults directed toward The American Nightmare, but he also sent a message to his mother - whom Cody cried over on the March 11 episode of RAW.

After SmackDown went off the air this week, Cody Rhodes defeated his forgotten tag team partner Drew McIntyre in a dark match. The finish saw him send McIntyre through a table via a simple punch, which led to a pinfall victory.

After the match, Cody generously gifted a fan a broken piece of the table:

Expand Tweet

It certainly is an unconventional gift, but to a professional wrestling fan - it is gold that anybody would treasure. During No DQ, No Holds Barred matches, fans always chant, "We want tables," so there are moments like this where a superstar gets sent through.

Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown next week for a huge segment

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes' opponent for WrestleMania 40 Night 2, will return next week as he was absent on the March 15 episode. This time around, he will be on SmackDown during the live show, and he is set to go face-to-face with The Tribal Chief.

It will mark the end of The Rock's string of consecutive appearances, but this will be the first time in a while that WWE can focus on the Cody-Roman feud that will headline Night 2.

While much of the build-up has been overshadowed by The Rock's presence at the Night 1 main event, it will be a nice change to see Cody and Roman go face-to-face with all the animosity shared against one another.

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion