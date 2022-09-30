Cody Rhodes gives a five-word update regarding his current in-ring status

When will The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes return to WWE programming?

Rhodes has been absent from WWE since the June 6 episode of Monday Night RAW. Following his Hell in a Cell match with Seth "Freakin" Rollins, he was written off television. He wrestled and defeated The Visionary with a completely torn pectoral muscle at the event.

Rhodes recently responded to a fan on social media who said the former AEW star saved wrestling for him. He called The American Nightmare's match against his brother Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double of Nothing 2019 one of his top five favorite matches of all time. The injured star was clearly grateful for the comments and responded by saying that he's hopefully not done yet. Tweeting out:

"Hopefully I'm not done yet," Cody Rhodes wrote.

When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE RAW?

With seemingly no one on the active roster lined up to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans are anxiously waiting for Cody Rhodes' return. Many see him as the chosen one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

However, there are consistent rumors that Reigns is scheduled to compete against The Rock at WrestleMania 39. A Royal Rumble victory would seemingly complicate things in 2023 if the titles haven't been separated.

This would mean that The American Nightmare's return would have to take place before the Royal Rumble to help set both him and Roman Reigns on the proper path to WrestleMania 39.

The premium live event WWE Day 1 is scheduled for Atlanta on January 1. It has been speculated that it would be the perfect event for Rhodes to have his first match back against Reigns.

Will it happen? Or will they stick with the tried and true Royal Rumble formula? We'll find out soon enough.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

What do you make of The American Nightmare's comments? Are you excited for his eventual return to WWE RAW? When do you think we'll see him next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Cody Rhodes return before the 2023 Royal Rumble? Yes No 29 votes so far