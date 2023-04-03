Cody Rhodes gives part of his gear to deceased AEW star's son

Cody Rhodes gave his weight belt to Brodie Lee's son, who was at ringside for his match.

After months of waiting, fans finally got to see Roman Reigns square off against Cody Rhodes. The buildup to the match was amazing, making it one of the most anticipated main events in WrestleMania history.

Before the match could begin, Cody made his entrance. During his entrance, he removed his weight belt and handed it to Brodie Lee's son who was present at ringside. The heartfelt moment was so touching that even Michael Cole mentioned it on camera.

While the moment was heartwarming, the result was heartbreaking. Cody suffered a terrible loss at the hands of Roman Reigns thanks to The Bloodline members, who constantly made their presence felt.

Solo Sikoa proved to be the difference maker in the end as he appeared to hit Cody with a Samoan Spike, allowing Roman to pick up the win after a spear.

With this one, Roman Reigns' historic title reign continues. It will be interesting to see who will be able to defeat him for the titles.

