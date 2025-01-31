Cody Rhodes hints at major return ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes hinted at a major return during the Kickoff Show for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 today. The veteran will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the PLE tomorrow night in a Ladder match.

The American Nightmare appeared at the end of the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show today in Indianapolis and reacted to a fan's sign. A wrestling fan held up a sign that suggested the company should bring back Sheamus' classic "Written in My Face" theme, and Rhodes agreed. Cody Rhodes noted that he brought back the Winged Eagle title and could attempt to bring back The Celtic Warrior's popular theme song as well.

Trending

"I don't know if I have the power to do this. But I think we should bring back Sheamus' old theme," said Rhodes. [From 57:50 - 57:57]

You can check out the full Royal Rumble Kickoff Show in the video below:

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens has been going on for months now. The Prizefighter has already failed twice to capture the title from the former AEW star. Rhodes defeated him at Bash in Berlin 2024 and at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. Owens attacked Rhodes following the match at Saturday Night's Main Event and planted him with a Package Piledriver.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback