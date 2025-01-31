  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes hints at major return ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes hints at major return ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 31, 2025 23:31 GMT
Rhodes will be defending his title at Royal Rumble 2025. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Rhodes will be defending his title at Royal Rumble 2025 [Image credit: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes hinted at a major return during the Kickoff Show for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 today. The veteran will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the PLE tomorrow night in a Ladder match.

The American Nightmare appeared at the end of the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show today in Indianapolis and reacted to a fan's sign. A wrestling fan held up a sign that suggested the company should bring back Sheamus' classic "Written in My Face" theme, and Rhodes agreed. Cody Rhodes noted that he brought back the Winged Eagle title and could attempt to bring back The Celtic Warrior's popular theme song as well.

also-read-trending Trending
"I don't know if I have the power to do this. But I think we should bring back Sheamus' old theme," said Rhodes. [From 57:50 - 57:57]

You can check out the full Royal Rumble Kickoff Show in the video below:

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

youtube-cover

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens has been going on for months now. The Prizefighter has already failed twice to capture the title from the former AEW star. Rhodes defeated him at Bash in Berlin 2024 and at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. Owens attacked Rhodes following the match at Saturday Night's Main Event and planted him with a Package Piledriver.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी