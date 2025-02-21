Cody Rhodes has a "horrible" personality, claims multi-time WWE champion

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been a fan favorite for a while. However, there are stars in the promotion that have tried to expose The American Nightmare and it did not end well for them. Recently, The New Day's Xavier Woods made a bold claim about Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes and Xavier Woods were in the same high school before they both made it big in the industry. While Woods became a decorated tag team wrestler alongside Kofi Kingston and Big E, Rhodes forged his own path and became the WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL.

In an interview on SHAK Wrestling, The New Day's Xavier Woods stated that The American Nightmare has a horrible personality and he's like a villain from a 1980s movie. While Woods spoke highly of Rhodes' in-ring skills, the multi-time Tag Team Champion stated that the star made his life a living nightmare in the past.

"He's a second-generation wrestler. So, you know he's got all this family tree stuff. He's got doors opening for him left and right regardless of where he goes. He's like a bad guy in an 80s movie. He's very good at wrestling; I can never take that away from him. He's very talented, a multi-time state champion, tons of pins across the board, but his personality [is] horrible. He made my life a living hell for years. To a point where I wouldn't spit on him if he was on fire. So that's my issue with Cody Rhodes," Woods said. (From 01:40 to 02:14)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes won't compete at Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes put the Undisputed Title on the line against Kevin Owens in a Ladder match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. The American Nightmare walked out of the PLE with the belt.

Later, he crossed paths with Jey Uso, who won the Men's Royal Rumble match on the same night. However, Uso decided to go the other way and picked Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship for WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, the stage was set for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, as the winner of the gimmick match would automatically become Cody Rhodes' challenger for the title in Las Vegas.

There's a chance The American Nightmare would appear in Canada, but the management hasn't booked a match for him heading into WrestleMania 41.

