Cody Rhodes' huge WWE return plans revealed as backstage details emerge (Exclusive)

Backstage plans regarding Cody Rhodes' imminent WWE return have been revealed following the former Undisputed Champion's absence for the past month.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes' return were revealed, and it's happening sooner than you might expect. The sports entertainment juggernaut has a packed schedule in the next few months, with Money in the Bank happening less than a month from now.

According to JoeyVotes, backstage sources have relayed the information that Cody Rhodes' return is expected to happen before Money in the Bank 2025. Whether that means the 16th May episode of SmackDown, Saturday Night's Main Event, or otherwise, hasn't been mentioned. However, the return is happening, and it's bound to occur soon.

Will Cody Rhodes go after John Cena or the Money in the Bank briefcase?

It's going to be interesting to see what direction WWE takes with Cody Rhodes when he makes his return. The two options seem to be going after John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title or potentially chasing the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Common sense would likely make you believe that The American Nightmare will confront John Cena, but stranger things have happened in WWE. Cody has attained the status of a top-tier WWE Superstar over the past few years, and thus, a Money in the Bank briefcase isn't needed to justify his pursuit of the title.

John Cena won the Money in the Bank briefcase back in 2012, and he also became the first person to fail a cash-in when he tried to do so in a "morally correct" way. However, the year-long reign that Cody Rhodes had would likely be enough to justify a rematch against Cena, even if WWE isn't consistent with enforcing the immediate rematch clause.

A recent report from PWInsider stated that there has been an internal pitch to have John Cena and Travis Scott compete in a Tag Team match at Money in the Bank 2025. The report further stated that Travis Scott is available to be at the event.

If that were the case, it would make a lot of sense for The American Nightmare to have a tag team partner against Cena and Travis Scott.

