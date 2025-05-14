  • home icon
Major update on WWE's plans for Travis Scott - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 14, 2025 22:43 GMT
Scott appeared at WrestleMania 41. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

There has been a major update regarding WWE's plans for Travis Scott moving forward. John Cena turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match and aligned with Travis Scott and The Rock.

According to a new report from PWInsider, there have been pitches for Travis Scott to compete in a match alongside John Cena. The report noted that Scott will be available for Money in the Bank on June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. It was also disclosed that the popular rapper has been training with Booker T for a potential match.

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Travis Scott showed up during the match, and the distraction was enough for The American Nightmare to lose focus. Cena successfully defended the title against Randy Orton this past Saturday night at WWE Backlash.

WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on Travis Scott's involvement at WrestleMania 41

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently commented on Travis Scott interfering in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, and had an impressive title reign before dropping the title to John Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All last month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long stated that he didn't think Travis Scott should have interfered in a major title match. The Hall of Famer added that he would have preferred to see a different finish to the WrestleMania main event.

"Well, I don't really know what to say about that, you know what I mean, to involve Travis Scott in it. I like that, don't get me wrong. But I mean, something as serious as the world title there, I don't think I would have used Travis Scott. I think I would have, maybe, come up with another finish there or something where, maybe, Cody, you know, slipped, as we said back in the day, 'slipped on the banana peel.' Boom... Cena takes advantage of it... one-two-three!" he said.
You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

John Cena is now being advertised for the June 9 edition of RAW following Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see when Travis Scott makes his next appearance on WWE television.

