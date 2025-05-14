Official update on John Cena's WWE status after Money in the Bank

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 14, 2025 13:08 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is being advertised for a major episode of Monday Night RAW. The 17-time World Champion's status after Money in the Bank was officially revealed.

Ad

After dethroning Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, John Cena started a feud with his long-time rival, Randy Orton. The two faced each other at the Backlash Premium Live Event, which ultimately ended in Cena's favor.

During the Backlash post-show press conference, the 17-time World Champion's next possible opponent was revealed as he put R-Truth through the table. Many now believe that Cena and Truth could lock horns at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After Backlash, WWE's next major premium live event is Money in the Bank, scheduled for June 7, 2025. The Franchise Player's next major appearance was officially confirmed by the company as he is being advertised for RAW after MITB on June 9.

Ad

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes could win WWE Money in the Bank to face John Cena again

During a recent Q&A on WrestleBinge, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, said he believed Cody Rhodes was the favorite to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Apter added that The American Nightmare could cash in the MITB briefcase on any opponent of his choice, including Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

Ad
"I think the best person to get that Money in the Bank would be Cody Rhodes. This could be his road back to 'a' title. Remember, he can pick from any title. So, this would be interesting to see who Cody wants to get the belt from. Does he want John Cena again? Does he want Jey Uso? Does he want the US Title? Does he want to get the Intercontinental Title? I think he would be the guy to get that buzz going with the Money in the Bank," Apter said.
Ad

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cena's title reign going forward.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications