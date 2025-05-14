Official update on John Cena's WWE status after Money in the Bank

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is being advertised for a major episode of Monday Night RAW. The 17-time World Champion's status after Money in the Bank was officially revealed.
After dethroning Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, John Cena started a feud with his long-time rival, Randy Orton. The two faced each other at the Backlash Premium Live Event, which ultimately ended in Cena's favor.
During the Backlash post-show press conference, the 17-time World Champion's next possible opponent was revealed as he put R-Truth through the table. Many now believe that Cena and Truth could lock horns at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025.
After Backlash, WWE's next major premium live event is Money in the Bank, scheduled for June 7, 2025. The Franchise Player's next major appearance was officially confirmed by the company as he is being advertised for RAW after MITB on June 9.
Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes could win WWE Money in the Bank to face John Cena again
During a recent Q&A on WrestleBinge, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, said he believed Cody Rhodes was the favorite to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.
Apter added that The American Nightmare could cash in the MITB briefcase on any opponent of his choice, including Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.
"I think the best person to get that Money in the Bank would be Cody Rhodes. This could be his road back to 'a' title. Remember, he can pick from any title. So, this would be interesting to see who Cody wants to get the belt from. Does he want John Cena again? Does he want Jey Uso? Does he want the US Title? Does he want to get the Intercontinental Title? I think he would be the guy to get that buzz going with the Money in the Bank," Apter said.
Check out the video below:
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cena's title reign going forward.