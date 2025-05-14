WWE SmackDown star tipped to become Mr. Money in the Bank this year (Exclusive)

The Money in the Bank contract is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that has changed the trajectory of the careers of many WWE Superstars. This year's show is right around the corner, and fans have been wondering who will become the 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank.

While initially the winner was guaranteed a world title shot, it evolved to being a title shot of the victor's choice. Austin Theory, who won the MITB match in 2022, cashed in and failed to capture the US Title against Seth Rollins.

During an exclusive Q&A on Sportskeeda WresteBinge, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter said he would like to see a returning Cody Rhodes win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year to start his redemption story.

"I think the best person to get that Money in the Bank would be Cody Rhodes. This could be his road back to 'a' title. Remember, he can pick from any title. So, this would be interesting to see who Cody wants to get the belt from. Does he want John Cena again? Does he want Jey Uso? Does he want the US Title? Does he want to get the Intercontinental Title? I think he would be the guy to get that buzz going with the Money in the Bank," Apter said. (From 24:00 - 24:35)

The American Nightmare lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 and hasn't been seen on TV ever since.

Speculation is rife about him returning in time for Money in the Bank this year. Could he show up on WWE SmackDown this week? Fans must tune in this Friday to find out.

