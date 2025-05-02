Cody Rhodes removed by WWE in a major update

Fans haven't heard from Cody Rhodes since the night he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship and walked out of the building, not to be seen again.

Ad

It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see the fan-favorite back on their television screens.

Cody Rhodes' 378-day title reign ended abruptly at the hands of John Cena, who sought Travis Scott's help to capture his 17th World Championship in his last ever WrestleMania this year.

The American Nightmare has since appeared to have taken some time off from WWE, having recently been spotted with his family at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida.

Ad

Trending

Rhodes was previously advertised for multiple SmackDown episodes before dropping his title. WWE has now removed him from its advertising for the May 2 and May 9 editions of SmackDown, respectively.

However, he remains advertised for the May 16, 2025, episode, sparking speculation that he might return after the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Cody Rhodes become the Undisputed WWE Champion again?

After being screwed by Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes would want a rematch against John Cena for the Undisputed Championship upon his return.

Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted that The American Nightmare would get his title back at SummerSlam this year.

"This gives Cody another hill to climb because they're gonna wrestle again at SummerSlam and Cody's gonna win the title back and get it back because he's the new John Cena. So, he's getting it back," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That depends on whom The American Nightmare faces for the title at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

John Cena is currently set to defend his Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10.

A feud between The Viper and The American Nightmare has been brewing for a long time. If Orton dethrones Cena next week, fans could see the blockbuster rivalry between the two former Legacy members come to fruition over the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More