Cody Rhodes spotted for the first time since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes hasn't been seen on TV since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Amid his apparent absence, he was recently spotted in public.

The American Nightmare's 378-day title reign was marred by popular rapper Travis Scott, who helped John Cena capture his 17th world championship in Las Vegas.

The 39-year-old stalwart missed the following RAW and SmackDown episodes after WrestleMania 41, raising concern among fans over his status with the company.

WrestleVotes via Backstage Pass learned that Rhodes spent some quality time with his family at Hollywood Studios in Florida after The Show of Shows.

That turned out to be true, as he was recently seen posing with a fan at Universal Studios.

What's next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

From the looks of it, The American Nightmare is enjoying a well-deserved time off after WrestleMania 41.

He is all but confirmed to miss the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in St. Louis on May 10. It will be a while before fans see him back on WWE TV, but when he does, expect him to rekindle his rivalry with John Cena.

Rumor has it that Cena and Scott will work together in a tag team match at some point later this year. While nothing is set in stone yet, Bad Bunny could be paired with Cody Rhodes to feud with John Cena and Travis Scott.

Whether the rumored match will come to fruition remains to be seen, but for now, The Cenation Leader's title reign is in serious jeopardy.

He will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against his long-time rival Randy Orton at the Backlash PLE. This will mark their first singles meeting since 2017.

The Viper stood tall over The Franchise Player this week, taking him out with an RKO for the second time in a week. Will he fulfill his prophecy and win his 15th world title in front of his hometown of St. Louis? Only time will tell.

