  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes spotted for the first time since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes spotted for the first time since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 28, 2025 04:11 GMT
Cody Rhodes (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Cody Rhodes (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Cody Rhodes hasn't been seen on TV since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Amid his apparent absence, he was recently spotted in public.

Ad

The American Nightmare's 378-day title reign was marred by popular rapper Travis Scott, who helped John Cena capture his 17th world championship in Las Vegas.

The 39-year-old stalwart missed the following RAW and SmackDown episodes after WrestleMania 41, raising concern among fans over his status with the company.

WrestleVotes via Backstage Pass learned that Rhodes spent some quality time with his family at Hollywood Studios in Florida after The Show of Shows.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That turned out to be true, as he was recently seen posing with a fan at Universal Studios.

Check out the post below:

Ad

What's next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

From the looks of it, The American Nightmare is enjoying a well-deserved time off after WrestleMania 41.

He is all but confirmed to miss the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in St. Louis on May 10. It will be a while before fans see him back on WWE TV, but when he does, expect him to rekindle his rivalry with John Cena.

Ad

Rumor has it that Cena and Scott will work together in a tag team match at some point later this year. While nothing is set in stone yet, Bad Bunny could be paired with Cody Rhodes to feud with John Cena and Travis Scott.

Whether the rumored match will come to fruition remains to be seen, but for now, The Cenation Leader's title reign is in serious jeopardy.

Ad

He will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against his long-time rival Randy Orton at the Backlash PLE. This will mark their first singles meeting since 2017.

The Viper stood tall over The Franchise Player this week, taking him out with an RKO for the second time in a week. Will he fulfill his prophecy and win his 15th world title in front of his hometown of St. Louis? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications