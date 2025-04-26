WWE releases Cody Rhodes footage following his WrestleMania 41 loss; he is heartbroken

Now isn't the best time to be a Cody Rhodes fan. Heading into WrestleMania 41 as the Undisputed WWE Champion, he lost his title to John Cena after a dubious finish involving rapper Travis Scott.

This gave the WWE legend his 17th world title in the company, as he posed with his celebrity friend to end the show. The American Nightmare sat on the ramp, looking despondent as ever, while Cena hoisted the championship in the air.

WWE's official Instagram handle has released dual footage of John Cena and Cody Rhodes, during the show-closing pyro. The 17-time world champion is basking in his glory, while his opponent had a blank stare. Cody looked completely heartbroken:

It indeed was a tale of two stories.

That's exactly what's happening now. John Cena has begun a rivalry with Randy Orton, with The Viper already landing two RKOs on his eternal rival on RAW and SmackDown. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes did not appear on last night's episode of the blue brand.

The American Nightmare is reportedly taking some time off, following two incredible years as WWE's top babyface. Rhodes will likely return in a month or two, potentially going right after Cena for the championship he lost unfairly.

