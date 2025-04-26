Did Cody Rhodes leave WWE? The truth revealed after he no-showed SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was advertised to appear on the latest episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. He was supposed to address the WWE Universe about his heartbreaking loss in Las Vegas. However, it did not happen. Rhodes was nowhere to be seen on the blue brand, and his notable absence from the show has concerned many fans.
However, there is nothing to worry about as The American Nightmare did not leave WWE. The reason behind his absence from SmackDown is that he was spending time with his family and enjoying a well-deserved break. According to WrestleVotes Radio, Cody Rhodes was at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida.
Nestled within the enchanting tapestry of Walt Disney World in Orlando, it is a radiant refreshment hub for all visitors. Therefore, the former Undisputed WWE Champion may have gone there to recharge and rejuvenate himself after a busy WrestleMania 41 weekend.
Cody Rhodes has been a workhorse in WWE for the last two years, consistently performing weekly shows, live events, house shows, and tours. He deserves a time off, especially now that he no longer has the company's top title around his waist.
It remains to be seen whether it will be a long break or if WWE decides to bring The American Nightmare back to the programming soon.
Will Cody Rhodes return to WWE as a heel?
Cody Rhodes has been a beloved babyface ever since he arrived in WWE. However, he was robbed at WrestleMania 41 when John Cena unjustly took the coveted title away. This was not the first time Rhodes was screwed as the same happened during his rivalry with The Bloodline.
Therefore, fans have been speculating whether The American Nightmare could return as a heel. However, the chances of it happening are extremely low. WWE has been building Cody Rhodes as the biggest babyface of this generation and the face of this industry.
He has been portrayed as the protagonist in his storyline with John Cena, and the same will continue after his comeback. There is a possibility that Rhodes may turn heel at some point, but it may not happen anytime soon. He is expected to set out on a redemption arc whenever he returns.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rhodes and whether he will immediately chase the Undisputed WWE Title upon his return.