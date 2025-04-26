  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Did Cody Rhodes leave WWE? The truth revealed after he no-showed SmackDown

Did Cody Rhodes leave WWE? The truth revealed after he no-showed SmackDown

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Apr 26, 2025 08:07 GMT
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes [Image source: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes was advertised to appear on the latest episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. He was supposed to address the WWE Universe about his heartbreaking loss in Las Vegas. However, it did not happen. Rhodes was nowhere to be seen on the blue brand, and his notable absence from the show has concerned many fans.

Ad

However, there is nothing to worry about as The American Nightmare did not leave WWE. The reason behind his absence from SmackDown is that he was spending time with his family and enjoying a well-deserved break. According to WrestleVotes Radio, Cody Rhodes was at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida.

Nestled within the enchanting tapestry of Walt Disney World in Orlando, it is a radiant refreshment hub for all visitors. Therefore, the former Undisputed WWE Champion may have gone there to recharge and rejuvenate himself after a busy WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cody Rhodes has been a workhorse in WWE for the last two years, consistently performing weekly shows, live events, house shows, and tours. He deserves a time off, especially now that he no longer has the company's top title around his waist.

Ad

It remains to be seen whether it will be a long break or if WWE decides to bring The American Nightmare back to the programming soon.

Will Cody Rhodes return to WWE as a heel?

Cody Rhodes has been a beloved babyface ever since he arrived in WWE. However, he was robbed at WrestleMania 41 when John Cena unjustly took the coveted title away. This was not the first time Rhodes was screwed as the same happened during his rivalry with The Bloodline.

Ad

Therefore, fans have been speculating whether The American Nightmare could return as a heel. However, the chances of it happening are extremely low. WWE has been building Cody Rhodes as the biggest babyface of this generation and the face of this industry.

He has been portrayed as the protagonist in his storyline with John Cena, and the same will continue after his comeback. There is a possibility that Rhodes may turn heel at some point, but it may not happen anytime soon. He is expected to set out on a redemption arc whenever he returns.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rhodes and whether he will immediately chase the Undisputed WWE Title upon his return.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications