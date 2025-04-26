Cody Rhodes absent from WWE after controversy

Cody Rhodes was not present tonight on WWE SmackDown. This comes on the back of a controversy.

The Rock's absence at WrestleMania left fans with a bad taste in their mouths. Everyone expected him to appear, but seeing Travis Scott instead disappointed the audience. There's been further controversy on the matter, with The Rock appearing on The Pat McAfee Show and talking about the booking surrounding WrestleMania in an interview.

He said he had been called before Elimination Chamber to help ticket sales and that he was never booked for WrestleMania. Fans were even more unhappy because this affected how Cody Rhodes looked in his loss. The Rock also said he did not want to taint John Cena's WWE championship win with his appearance.

Fans were waiting for Cody Rhodes to come out and address the situation. It was rumored that he was advertised for tonight's show on SmackDown. He was absent on RAW, and it turns out, he was not a part of the blue brand either.

With Rhodes absent, it seems he's taking a small break after a long year as champion.

As a result, WWE fans are waiting to see what will happen when he finally returns, and whether he decides to shed light on the controversy.

