John Cena getting a new tag team partner from WWE - Reports

If recent reports are to be believed, WWE might be planning to give John Cena a tag team partner for an upcoming match. Cory Hays is reporting that Cena could team up with rapper Travis Scott for a tag team match later in the year.

The Leader of Cenation was helped by Scott at WrestleMania 41, who interfered in the closing moments of his Undisputed WWE Title match against Cody Rhodes. His assistance proved vital for Cena as he went on to win his record 17th world title.

Since then, there's been speculation about Travis Scott potentially stepping inside the ring. Cory Hays of BodySlam suggested the same, revealing that there had been a pitch to have John Cena and Scott become a tag team for a match.

The rapper was also seen at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he came out alongside The Rock. However, the Hollywood megastar was absent from WrestleMania 41, with only Travis Scott making his presence felt in the main event.

Oba Femi has ruled out a match with John Cena

In a recent interview, reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi was quizzed about potentially stepping inside the ring against John Cena. However, Femi issued a pragmatic response, saying he was unlikely to cross paths with Cena in WWE before the latter bids goodbye to the business by the end of the year.

“I wish. I wish. But he’s in the twilight of his career. He’s winding down, I’m just getting started. I don’t know if our paths are going to cross in that fashion, I hope it does, but I don’t think so.”

The Undisputed WWE Champion is currently expected to defend his title against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 in front of the latter's home crowd. The Viper made his intentions clear when he took him out with an RKO on RAW this week.

