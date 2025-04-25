Megastar's WWE return planned after 20+ months against John Cena & Travis Scott's rumored team - Reports

After WWE WrestleMania 41, rumors have circulated about a potential tag team pairing of John Cena and Travis Scott. Adding fuel to the fire, a new report suggests that a major celebrity is planning to return to be on the opposite side of that team.

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, the Undisputed WWE Title Match between The Cenation Leader and Cody Rhodes saw an unexpected interference from Scott in the closing moments. The 33-year-old rapper's actions helped John Cena capture the victory and become a record-setting 17-time World Champion.

Previously, it was reported that a creative pitch within the company explored the idea of a tag team featuring John Cena and Travis Scott. If this were to happen, then the possibility of Bad Bunny joining forces with The American Nightmare as their adversaries has been discussed.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer noted that the King of Latin Trap is being planned to partner with Cody Rhodes. This consideration stemmed from the need for a wrestler of Cena's level on the opposing team.

For those unaware, Bad Bunny's last in-ring match was at the Backlash Premium Live Event in May 2023. He defeated former Judgment Day member Damian Priest in a brutal San Juan Street Fight.

WWE legend says Bad Bunny can join him and Cody Rhodes against John Cena's team

The Franchise Player's team also includes The Rock alongside Travis Scott. The trio laid waste to Cody Rhodes and left the former Undisputed WWE Champion bloodied in the ring at the end of the Elimination Chamber 2025.

During an interview with Complex, Randy Orton revealed he would have Rhodes' back against the trio of Scott, John Cena, and Dwayne Johnson. The Viper also claimed that Bad Bunny could be a great addition to his team to counter their rivals.

"I don't know how many bumps Travis Scott has taken, but I know Bad Bunny being probably one of the richest, most well-known performers in the world right now, he'll get in the ring and he'll learn the craft," Orton said. “Yes, Bad Bunny could be in my corner anytime,” he added.

Only time will tell if the Puerto Rican singer makes his WWE return after 20+ months to combine forces with Cody to face Cena and Scott in a tag team match.

