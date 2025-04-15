Randy Orton says 31-year-old star can join him & Cody Rhodes against The Rock & John Cena's team

Randy Orton is friends with Cody Rhodes in real life. That relationship has developed on-screen as well, with the two WWE stars constantly having wholesome interactions.

The Viper has also confirmed he would have Cody's back against John Cena and The Rock's alliance. The two of them, along with Travis Scott, laid out The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber. They left Rhodes a bloody mess.

Orton was asked about joining forces with Cody Rhodes in an interview with Complex, with somebody else helping them against Cena, The Rock, and Scott. He agreed that Bad Bunny could help them if it had to be another celebrity. The WWE legend offered some praise for the Puerto Rican singer:

"I don't know how many bumps Travis Scott has taken, but I know Bad Bunny being probably one of the richest, most well-known performers in the world right now, he'll get in the ring and he'll learn the craft," Orton said. "He'll learn the art of what we do as much as he's able to in a short amount of time so that he can come wrestle or be a part of a Royal Rumble or be a part of something in the ring. And not many celebrities would do that, especially you just don't see celebrities on his level," he continued.

Randy Orton then confirmed that he'd like Bad Bunny to be in his corner for a match or storyline, including to counter Travis Scott:

“Yes, Bad Bunny could be in my corner anytime,” Orton confirmed.

It remains to be seen if a tag team match between the two sides is in their future. Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes teaming up against John Cena and The Rock could go in many different directions, especially with Bad Bunny and Travis Scott getting involved.

Randy Orton could face either Cody Rhodes or John Cena at WWE Backlash

It isn't known who Randy Orton will face at WrestleMania 41, with Kevin Owens out due to neck surgery. A whole host of stars can be considered for WWE legend, but whoever faces him will likely be fodder on the road to Backlash.

Why is Backlash so important? It happens to be in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. This almost guarantees he will headline the event, likely challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

As a result, Randy Orton will be waiting to find out who wins between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at WrestleMania 41. A match against either of them would be huge, as The Viper looks set to chase his 15th world title.

