Randy Orton to win his 15th world title, Heel turn on real-life friend? 5 things The Viper can do after WrestleMania 41 

Randy Orton is set to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. It's a personal matchup, with KO putting Orton out of action for several months last year. The Viper is out for revenge and has been open about wanting to punt Owens' head off.

Ad

Interestingly enough, Orton revealed this past Friday on SmackDown that he wants a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship after WrestleMania 41. Let's look at the possible scenarios for The Viper post-WrestleMania.

#1 Rematch with Kevin Owens at Backlash

WWE Backlash will be held in St. Louis, Missouri on May 10 (Photo source: wwe.com)

Unless Randy Orton takes out Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 with a punt, a rematch between the two stars is bound to happen. Most personal feuds have three matches, and their bout in Las Vegas is the very first one.

Ad

Trending

The second one, if it happens, will take place at Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri, the hometown of The Viper. It's a perfect place for Orton to get the win, but since most stars lose in their hometown, a KO victory is expected here.

Of course, this will hinge on how their match at WrestleMania 41 ends. Sami Zayn could help Orton, resulting in KO being punted, which could set up the other options on this list.

Ad

#2 A feud with Sami Zayn

Ad

As mentioned above, Sami Zayn could make his return at WrestleMania 41 to get his revenge on Kevin Owens. Instead of helping The Viper punt KO's head off, Zayn's interference could backfire and cost Orton the match.

A furious Orton is one of the most dangerous WWE stars on the planet. It could lead to a short feud between Orton and Zayn, with the winner getting another shot at Owens down the line.

Ad

#3 Randy Orton wins 15th WWE World Title in his hometown

Randy Orton is a 14-time WWE World Champion (Photo source: wwe.com)

If all things go according to plan for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, winning the 15th World Championship is on the horizon. It would be a big deal for The Apex Predator to do it in front of his family in St. Louis, Missouri, at Backlash.

Ad

The question is, who will Orton face at the post-WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event? It could either be John Cena or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The winner of Gunther vs. Jey Uso is also a possibility, especially if the 2025 Draft happens before May 10.

#4 A feud with Cody Rhodes after shocking heel turn

Ad

There have been plenty of speculations that The Rock is not done adding stars to his corporate group. John Cena was the first to align with The Final Boss, and other superstars could also do it at the end of WrestleMania 41.

One scenario is Randy Orton turning on Cody Rhodes to help Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship. With Cena holding the title, Orton could be handed a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship by Rocky at Backlash.

Ad

Regardless of what happens after WrestleMania 41, WWE has already teased a feud between Orton and Rhodes last Friday on SmackDown.

#5 Challenges for Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash

Randy Orton is unlikely to miss Backlash in his hometown (Photo source: wwe.com)

Randy Orton mentioned on SmackDown that he's going after the Undisputed WWE Championship after WrestleMania 41. Unless something drastic changes, The Viper will likely be the first challenger for either John Cena or Cody Rhodes after Las Vegas.

With Backlash being held in St. Louis, Orton headlining the premium live event should be a good business decision to make. So how can he main event Backlash? By challenging the Undisputed WWE Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback