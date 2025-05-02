WWE may have subtly confirmed when Cody Rhodes will return

Cody Rhodes hasn’t been seen on WWE television since he lost his title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, ending his heroic championship reign at 378 days. Fans of the American Nightmare are eagerly awaiting his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Although the company hasn’t made any official announcements regarding Rhodes’s comeback, the wrestling juggernaut may have subtly leaked the date of Cody’s much-awaited return.

John Cena is billed to face arch-rival Randy Orton in his first title defense at the 2025 Backlash PLE in the Viper’s hometown. The company has been heavily advertising it as “One Last Time”. This has evidently confirmed that Cody Rhodes is currently off the road and has taken a much-needed break, and plans for him after losing at the Show of Shows are still under wraps.

Ad

Trending

WWE’s official site has been seemingly advertising Cody Rhodes for the SmackDown after 2025 Backlash, which will emanate from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 16. The American Nightmare could return to address his fans for the first time since losing at WrestleMania 41 on the blue brand and could begin his redemption arc of regaining his title back from John Cena.

WWE SmackDown's page! (Credits: WWE.com)

After losing his WWE Undisputed Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas last month, Cody Rhodes was extremely disappointed and heartbroken as he left the building with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and denied breaking his silence backstage. However, Rhodes was recently seen spending time with his family and even took pictures with fans.

Ad

A pro wrestling veteran expressed that WWE needed to take Cody Rhodes off television after WrestleMania

For nearly two years, the American Nightmare has appeared on almost every WWE program, PLE, and house show, and was undoubtedly carrying the company on his back, much like a quarterback.

However, Rhodes seemingly took some time off from his hectic schedule after losing at WrestleMania. While speaking on his The Stevie Richards Show, the professional wrestling veteran backed WWE’s decision to take the American Nightmare off television after Mania, before fans would themselves demand it.

Ad

Furthermore, he expressed that fans will eventually start missing him, which every babyface superstar needs.

"I think the fans will start to miss him and that's exactly what you want as a babyface. Like I said the last episode during the special about Cena and other people, Rey when he got hurt, there's such a thing as wrestling too much before something like WrestleMania, and there's something about not wrestling enough. So, right now, Cody has been really featured over a year, maybe two years, counting the chase. But what I look at is, you know, we need to make him go away for a little bit before the fans tell him to go away. And that's why I think it's perfect for him not to be on TV," he said.

Ad

With WWE’s recent hint regarding Cody Rhodes's return to action after the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event, it will be interesting to see when the former WWE Champion returns to the Stamford-based promotion and what plans Triple H and his creative team have for him next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More