Cody Rhodes WWE update (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes disappeared from television after losing his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. If a recent report is anything to go by, the fan-favorite star could return sooner than expected.

The 39-year-old SmackDown Superstar was said to have taken some personal time off. However, it looks like his hiatus will not last too long.

During an exclusive Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes noted that Cody Rhodes is slated to appear on Money in the Bank 2025. While he could not confirm whether the star would compete in the show, he affirmed that The American Nightmare would be in Los Angeles on June 7.

"I do believe he's still scheduled to be a part of the Money in the Bank show. Don't know if he's wrestling. Don't know if that's when his return will happen, but as far as I know, he will be in Los Angeles for that PLE," he said. (From 23:45 to 23:58)

The American Nightmare is currently advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. This means he could come back in time for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Fans are looking forward to seeing what Triple H has in store for the poster boy of WWE. Will he go after John Cena and end his fairytale run with the 17th World Championship? Well, plans are in place for the two megastars to pick up where they left off.

