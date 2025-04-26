"I don't really know what to say"- Veteran not happy with Travis Scott's involvement in WrestleMania 41 main event(Exclusive)

Travis Scott's involvement in the WrestleMania 41 Night Two main event triggered many fans. The rapper showed up during the closing moments of the Undisputed WWE Title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. His run-in ultimately allowed Cena to capture his 17th world title.

Ad

In the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long what he thought of the whole Travis Scott angle at WrestleMania 41.

"Well, I don't really know what to say about that, you know what I mean, to involve Travis Scott in it. I like that, don't get me wrong. But I mean, something as serious as the world title there, I don't think I would have used Travis Scott. I think I would have, maybe, come up with another finish there or something where, maybe, Cody, you know, slipped, as we said back in the day, 'slipped on the banana peel.' Boom... Cena takes advantage of it... one-two-three!" he said.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Because I don't see whether Travis Scott's [spot] meant anything. Cody gave him the finisher and all that, so what? Travis is not a full-time employee. People are not watching him wrestle every week on TV. So I don't see where it helped anybody." [01:21-2:06]

Ad

Travis Scott broke his silence after helping John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what Triple H has next in store for the "FE!N" hitmaker.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manik Aftab Manik Aftab writes Exclusive articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WWE division. A BA (Hons) in English Literature helped him improve his writing skills before starting his career as a pro wrestling writer.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Aftab worked for Ringside News and The Sportster, where his wrestling articles and feature pieces consistently ranked on the first page of Google SERPs.



He prioritizes accuracy, relevance, and ethics in his reporting by conducting thorough research, verifying sources, and adhering to professional journalistic standards.



While Aftab’s favorite wrestler in AEW is Hangman Adam Page, he doesn’t have a favorite in WWE yet. However, he considers Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. His earliest memory of watching pro wrestling was when The Rock faced The New Age Outlaws in a handicap match, but it was the John Cena vs. Edge match from Unforgiven 2006 that got him hooked. If given the chance to manage a star from the Attitude Era, he would choose The British Bulldog, as he believes Davey Boy Smith was a terrific worker and could've benefitted from having a mouthpiece for his lack of mic skills.



When not watching pro wrestling, Aftab enjoys reading science fiction and watching anime. Know More