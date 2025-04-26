"I don't really know what to say"- Veteran not happy with Travis Scott's involvement in WrestleMania 41 main event(Exclusive)

Travis Scott's involvement in the WrestleMania 41 Night Two main event triggered many fans. The rapper showed up during the closing moments of the Undisputed WWE Title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. His run-in ultimately allowed Cena to capture his 17th world title.
In the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long what he thought of the whole Travis Scott angle at WrestleMania 41.
"Well, I don't really know what to say about that, you know what I mean, to involve Travis Scott in it. I like that, don't get me wrong. But I mean, something as serious as the world title there, I don't think I would have used Travis Scott. I think I would have, maybe, come up with another finish there or something where, maybe, Cody, you know, slipped, as we said back in the day, 'slipped on the banana peel.' Boom... Cena takes advantage of it... one-two-three!" he said.
He continued:
"Because I don't see whether Travis Scott's [spot] meant anything. Cody gave him the finisher and all that, so what? Travis is not a full-time employee. People are not watching him wrestle every week on TV. So I don't see where it helped anybody." [01:21-2:06]
Travis Scott broke his silence after helping John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what Triple H has next in store for the "FE!N" hitmaker.
