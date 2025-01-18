Cody Rhodes injury report revealed on SmackDown; Nick Aldis worried with big update before WWE Royal Rumble

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 18, 2025 01:53 GMT
The star was left hurt (Credit: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes has become a big part of WWE ever since he returned in 2022. As the Undisputed WWE Champion, he's had more than a few injuries already. Now, the star has a medical update about his injuries prior to Royal Rumble.

On WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens opened the show by interrupting Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was there to declare himself as part of the Royal Rumble and was adamant about being the one to win the event and go to WrestleMania to become champion once again. However, Owens came out and asked that Mysterio challenge him. When Mysterio reminded Owens he was not the champion, he snapped and tried to attack him, but Mysterio was able to fend him off.

This is not the first brawl for Owens recently, as he was also involved with Rhodes last week and both stars ended up taking a lot of punishment.

After the segment, Cody Rhodes came out to apologize to Rey Mysterio when the star was talking to Nick Aldis. He also revealed that he had gone through a medical after the brawl and had now been cleared by the doctors. He is now medically cleared to compete at the Royal Rumble. Aldis was still worried about how much animosity there was between Rhodes and Owens.

Cody Rhodes has a big title match waiting for him at the show, as he will be facing Kevin Owens.

Edited by Debottam Saha
