Cody Rhodes insisted on competing at Hell in a Cell despite injury

Cody Rhodes reportedly insisted on going through with his scheduled match at WWE's Hell in a Cell inside the titular cell against Seth Rollins.

It was reported earlier in the weekend that Cody had separated his pectoral muscle "clean" off his shoulder. Many fans questioned whether this was a storyline injury when the news first broke. But when Rhodes showed off his gruesome bruise before the start of the match, reactions ranged from disgust to awe.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com has claimed that many people questioned whether the former Intercontinental Champion should be allowed to compete. Apparently, the decision came down to him in the end -

“The noticeable injury added to the story between he and Seth Rollins, with many questioning whether or not he should have been able to wrestle. After insisting, Cody was able to compete in the Hell in a Cell main event." said Sean Ross Sapp (h/t Ringside News)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Cody Rhodes cut a promo after the show went off the air. He said that no one forced him to wrestle with a torn pec and that it was "solely his decision." Cody even claimed that he would have done it "10 out of 10 times" and thanked the fans for coming to watch him.

The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins in a 24-minute match in the show's main event. This makes it the third victory against The Visionary in a row at premium live-events.

How much time Cody Rhodes expected to be out for

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Cody Rhodes gave one of his most memorable performances at last week's Hell in a Cell premium live event. The American Nightmare wrestled for a grueling 24-minute match with a torn pec and a ghastly-purple bruise to show for it.

It was said on WWE commentary that the Grandson of a Plumber tore his pectoral muscle clean off his shoulder bones. WrestlingNews.co reported that he was only allowed to compete because doing more damage to his muscles was not possible - it was that severe.

Such injuries can be partially healed in 4-6 months, with complete healing taking anywhere from 6-9 months up to a year. Due to the severity that Rhodes is facing, there will also be surgery required, which he is slated to go through this week.

The 36-year old is scheduled for tonight's RAW, where he will be clearing up the talk surrounding his injury.

The suspected recovery period puts his return somewhere in the Royal Rumble season. Fans will have to stay tuned for Cody Rhodes's return for what's sure to be another hero's welcome.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far