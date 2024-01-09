Cody Rhodes is not interesting to viewers of RAW, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes beat Shinsuke Nakamura in a hard-hitting Street Fight on RAW this week. Former WWE writer Vince Russo praised Rhodes' performance but highlighted a potential problem with the latter.

Nakamura has been feuding with Cody Rhodes for weeks, leading to a match being booked between the two on this week's RAW. Before the bout, The King of Strong Style attacked The American Nightmare backstage. Despite seemingly being hurt, Rhodes picked up a massive victory over his rival.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo praised Cody Rhodes' remarkable in-ring work and charisma. However, he claimed that viewers might not care about the former Intercontinental Champion because the creative team wasn't focusing on his character progression:

"Bro, I'm watching Cody, and I watched a lot of the last match, and um, he's a great worker. He's a great performer, he's a great showman, [and] he knows what he is doing in the ring. I'm not taking that away from him, but the bottom line is, as a television viewer, I don't care about the character," he said. (10:42 - 11:07)

Rhodes has already announced his entry into the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. After possibly concluding his feud with Nakamura, he would aim to win the annual contest to book his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes should call out Triple H for possibly disrespecting him, says Vince Russo

After The Rock's return on last week's RAW, many believe he will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

On Legion of RAW, a fan said Cody Rhodes must call out Triple H if the Hollywood megastar replaced him in his rumored title match against Reigns at WrestleMania 40. In response, Vince Russo mentioned it could be a "great" angle:

"That is a great story. That is a great story everyone would be interested in but they're not concerned with interesting people," he added. (6:40 - 6:55)

While Rhodes was the favorite to face The Tribal Chief in a rematch at 'Mania after his shocking loss last year, The Rock's comeback might have changed the program's direction. It will be interesting to see how the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture will shape up in the coming months.

