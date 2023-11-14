Cody Rhodes interrupted by Judgment Day, but major star missing from WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes was interrupted by the Judgment Day tonight on WWE RAW.

Last week's episode ended in a massive brawl that forced General Manager Adam Pearce to announce a WarGames match for Survivor Series.

Cody Rhodes kicked off tonight's episode of the show by acknowledging his upcoming title match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor. He then addressed his WarGames match, calling out his Survivor Series team members.

Judgment Day interrupted the American Nightmare, but Rhea Ripley wasn't present with the group. Balor and Priest took shots at Cody and his team, trying their best to drive a wedge between their WarGames opponents.

Cody Rhodes turned the tables and questioned Judgment Day's leadership. He stated that Ripley was the leader of the group, which didn't sit well with Priest. He proclaimed himself the group leader, much to the dismay of other members.

Meanwhile, Rollins had enough and challenged JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio to a tag match, which Priest accepted.

It seems all may not be well within Judgment Day as Priest is unhappy with everyone thinking Rhea Ripley is the leader.

