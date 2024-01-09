Cody Rhodes involved in a backstage brawl with top WWE star; changes made to main event match

Cody Rhodes was involved in a brawl with Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest episode of WWE RAW before their scheduled match.

The two stars have been feuding for several weeks now. They've faced each other several times at house shows, and they had their first televised match in WWE on the December 11 episode of RAW. The bout ended via disqualification after The King of Strong Style blinded The American Nightmare with the red mist.

On RAW this week, Cody Rhodes was attacked by Nakamura in the back during his backstage interview. As a result of the brawl, a stipulation was added to the match, making it a Street Fight. This means that weapons will be legal. It also means that if Nakamura blinds Rhodes with the mist, the referee won't call for the bell.

Even though Cody is feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura, his mission is still to win the upcoming Royal Rumble match and go on to challenge for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. He won the 30-man match last year, and he wants to do it again this year.

