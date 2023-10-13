Cody Rhodes issues challenge ahead of WWE SmackDown appearance

Cody Rhodes has decided to issue an interesting challenge before his upcoming WWE SmackDown appearance.

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has been one of the most popular guys on the roster. He has also had a tremendous run as of late as The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble match earlier this year and main evented WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns.

Despite losing the match, Rhodes retained his popularity and engaged in a successful feud with Brock Lesnar. Recently, the American Nightmare has been getting involved in Judgment Day's business, which resulted in him winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from the group along with Jey Uso.

Ever since winning the tag titles, Cody has gotten busier. He was on RAW and NXT this week and will also be on SmackDown tomorrow. Ahead of his appearance, Rhodes has taken to social media to issue an open challenge.

"This week, a great RAW, a historic NXT…And no better way to close out the week than with a visit for the season premiere of #SmackDown Open challenge…What say you @WWEUsos?" he wrote.

Cody Rhodes' title reign could've been cut short on WWE RAW

Just 24 hours after winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane, Cody and Jey were confronted by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who challenged them to a tag title match later that night.

Both teams put on a good match. However, towards the closing moments, Jey Uso lifted Kevin Owens, and Cody hit his signature Cody Cutter to get the win. While performing this move, the American Nightmare landed awkwardly on his neck and shoulder.

Luckily for Rhodes, he wasn't injured while performing the move, or else his title reign could've been cut short.

Who do you think will answer Cody Rhodes' open challenge on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

