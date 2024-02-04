Cody Rhodes issues public apology

Cody Rhodes has finally made his first comment following last night's disastrous segment involving The Rock.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Rhodes announced that he won't be challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. A 'Mania showdown between The Rock and Reigns was teased immediately after.

Since then, fans have rallied behind Cody Rhodes like never before. He has received tons of support on social media over the past 24 hours. At tonight's live event in Knoxville, Rhodes finally made his first comment following last night's controversial segment. The American Nightmare steered clear of speaking about last night's events and instead focused on having a good time with the fans in attendance.

Rhodes took a piece of the broken table and stated that he would give it to the loudest fan in the arena. Cody then gave it to one of the fans to a loud pop. He then told the fans that he would sign some autographs and pictures and then apologized beforehand in case he couldn't do it for everyone.

Judging by the reaction to Cody Rhodes' promo, he is as over as he's ever been. Fans want him to "finish the story" at this year's WrestleMania, and the social media backlash is a clear indication that they don't want to see The Rock replace The American Nightmare.

What do you think? Will WWE listen to the fans?

