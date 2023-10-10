Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso set for first title defense against major stars on WWE RAW

At Fastlane last Saturday night, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. They will defend the titles for the first time on RAW tonight.

The American Nightmare and the former Bloodline member allied after the latter came to the red brand following SmackDown. The former won his first title in WWE at Fastlane for the first time since 2014.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were involved in an in-ring segment with Michael Cole. The veteran commentator questioned him about his goal to finish the story, but Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens showed up before he could answer.

Zayn stated that he has mixed emotions about Cody and Key holding the tag titles, and he feels that it should be him and KO instead. The Prizefighter, however, didn't hold back and said he was unhappy about the situation and challenged them to a match for the tag titles.

Cody Rhodes accepted the challenge and stated that they would give them an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on RAW in the main event.

