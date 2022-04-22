Cody Rhodes keeps promise to AEW fan despite WWE status

Cody Rhodes has kept a promise to a young All Elite Wrestling fan despite being a member of the WWE roster.

A fan from Philadelphia tweeted in October 2021, saying that Rampage has been helping him deal with his brother's death. Taking note, Cody expressed his condolences and asked if the fan wanted tickets to a show in his area.

But that didn't happen at the time as AEW was already done with their show. Upon knowing this, Cody promised that he'd arrange the tickets the next time they had an event there. Rhodes has since left All Elite Wrestling, joining WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Next week's Dynamite will air from the Liacouras Center in Philly. But with The American Nightmare back in WWE, the fan was concerned if Rhodes could keep his previous promise. However, the former AEW EVP assured him and likely arranged the tickets.

"I got ya’ - check dms" Cody wrote.

You can check out their entire discourse below:

Sooplex @Sooplexx My brother passed away today. It's been a very dreary and upsetting day. But me and my nephew (his son) got #AEWRampage to keep up company 🥲 My brother passed away today. It's been a very dreary and upsetting day. But me and my nephew (his son) got #AEWRampage to keep up company 🥲 https://t.co/2L7dHyNjNS

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @Sooplexx I’m very sorry for your loss and pain - That’s a beautiful family bond. My thoughts are with you. Would you guys like to come to a show near ya’ sometime? @Sooplexx I’m very sorry for your loss and pain - That’s a beautiful family bond. My thoughts are with you. Would you guys like to come to a show near ya’ sometime?

Sooplex @Sooplexx @CodyRhodes Thank you so much for the words Cody. I would love nothing more than to take him to his first AEW Show! Unfortunately, we live in Philadelphia and you guys already passed us by. Myself and my other nephew attended and had fun. Ill gladly pass along this message to brothers son @CodyRhodes Thank you so much for the words Cody. I would love nothing more than to take him to his first AEW Show! Unfortunately, we live in Philadelphia and you guys already passed us by. Myself and my other nephew attended and had fun. Ill gladly pass along this message to brothers son ❤️ https://t.co/QbU9RrWQKb

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @Sooplexx Love it, just followed - hit me up whenever we are near and I’ll take care of it. @Sooplexx Love it, just followed - hit me up whenever we are near and I’ll take care of it.

Sooplex @Sooplexx twitter.com/CodyRhodes/sta… Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @Sooplexx I’m very sorry for your loss and pain - That’s a beautiful family bond. My thoughts are with you. Would you guys like to come to a show near ya’ sometime? @Sooplexx I’m very sorry for your loss and pain - That’s a beautiful family bond. My thoughts are with you. Would you guys like to come to a show near ya’ sometime? My nephew just asked about this with the upcoming Dynamite in Philadelphia and I'm trying to explain to him that the guy who was getting us tickets is in WWE now so idk My nephew just asked about this with the upcoming Dynamite in Philadelphia and I'm trying to explain to him that the guy who was getting us tickets is in WWE now so idk 😭 twitter.com/CodyRhodes/sta…

Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania: Backlash

Despite defeating him during his WWE re-debut at 'Mania, Cody will once again face Seth Rollins at the next premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash.

As part of their rivalry, The American Nightmare took on Kevin Owens in the main event of Monday night's show. While Rhodes won the match as KO walked out of the contest, Seth Rollins attacked the former.

It'll be interesting to see how the two men fare against each other at the upcoming show. Do you think Cody Rhodes will defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania: Backlash? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy