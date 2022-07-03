"For two, three years, nobody has been able to touch me in the ring" – Cody Rhodes on one thing that motivated him to leave AEW for WWE

In a decision that shocked everyone, Cody Rhodes chose to depart AEW only to show up at WrestleMania 38. While Rhodes cited multiple reasons for why he chose to return to WWE, he recently provided a rather bold answer.

The American Nightmare said he felt he was the best in the world and was primarily motivated by his need to affirm that belief by winning the WWE Championship.

Rhodes began his second run in WWE strongly, defeating Seth Rollins thrice in a row. Cody proved himself to be a major player for the company, and it seems his dream of winning the WWE Championship might not be too far off.

On the Money in the Bank preview edition of The Bump, Rhodes joined Montez Ford to discuss several topics. Their discussion entailed the reason behind Cody's decision to return to WWE. Here's what The American Nightmare said when asked about why he returned to WWE:

"Well, I'll give you a somewhat arrogant answer. I don't mean it with arrogance, but I feel like for two, three years, nobody has been able to touch me in the ring. The only way you can really say that without feeling a little bit of doubt is having that chip. Having extra motivation; the biggest prize in our world which would be the WWE Championship. If I'm telling you, in any sport, in any form of performance, entertainment- if I'm telling you I'm the best, and if you have pride in what you do, well it's you and your mind should be saying 'I'm the best.'" (from 22:05 to 22:53)

Check out the full episode of The Bump in the video below:

Cody Rhodes provided an update recently

Cody Rhodes is currently out of action with a torn pectoral muscle. The expected time for a full recovery, as reported by WWE, is nine months.

The American Nightmare spoke about rehab, saying it was unfortunate that he couldn't capitalize on the momentum he garnered.

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes #WWERaw "It'll be bittersweet watching #MITB ... This year, it has one of the most talented groupings in the history of the match." "It'll be bittersweet watching #MITB ... This year, it has one of the most talented groupings in the history of the match."@CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/1hfxkLec8m

Cody Rhodes is expected to be back around the WrestleMania season next year. The former Intercontinental Champion recently posted an update suggesting he's working at his own pace. It remains to be seen how long it'll take for The American Nightmare to return.

