Cody Rhodes' long-term 'rival' discusses the WWE Champion's Elimination Chamber injury: "Sometimes you gotta take one for the team"

Cody Rhodes was on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown at Elimination Chamber courtesy of John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott. Rhodes reportedly suffered a couple of injuries from it, but one 'rival' thought that it was part of being a team.

The American Nightmare was left bloodied at the end of Elimination Chamber after he rejected The Rock's offer to become his champion. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Rhodes might have suffered a busted ear drum and a black eye due to Travis Scott's hammer punches. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast with Konnan, Glenn Gilbertti, more famously known as Disco Inferno in WCW, reacted to the injuries suffered by Rhodes.

Disco Inferno and Rhodes had a brief, but intense back-and-forth on X/Twitter in 2018, when the former spoke about modern wrestlers allegedly being unable to "work". Gilbertti was critical of Scott's unsafe punches, but he also pointed out that the injuries are part of the storytelling aspect and Cody "took one for the team."

"Sometimes you gotta take one for the team, especially when you're making that kind of money, too. Cody's like, what's Cody making this year? Probably like 10, 12, 15, 20 million? He's making a fortune," Gilbertti said. [3:47 - 3:57]

Cody Rhodes set to address beatdown on SmackDown

Less than a week after getting beaten down in Toronto, Cody Rhodes is set to address what happened this Friday on SmackDown. Rhodes is scheduled to appear at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in what could be an emotional night.

In addition to his pent-up anger at The Rock and John Cena, Rhodes returns to the city where he finished his story last year at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare looks worse for wear than what was initially reported.

As for John Cena, he is advertised to appear on three episodes of RAW later this month during WWE's European tour.

