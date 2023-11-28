Cody Rhodes looked like "an idiot" on WWE RAW after repetitive segment, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

A particular segment on this week's RAW involving Cody Rhodes has been done too many times, according to former WWE writer Vince Russo.

The segment being discussed is Shinsuke Nakamura's classic use of mist from behind. On the latest episode of RAW, Nakamura revealed that he had been eyeing Cody Rhodes over the last few weeks, culminating in him sneaking up the American Nightmare. A successful use of his mist had Cody writhing on the floor as Shinsuke made his exit.

Vince Russo pointed out on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW that Nakamura sneaking up on people has been executed one too many times.

He explained:

"It's not only that [chuckles]. How many times is Nakamura going to sneak up on people? They have done it a million times, where he is sneaking up on people, and the crowd is selling it and Cody is standing like an idiot. Oh my god, guys, come on, how many times are you going to just keep doing the same thing over and over and over?" [34:40 onwards]

Russo also noted that Nakamura should have just come up front and surprised Cody Rhodes with the mist.

With a feud now likely in the works, it remains to be seen what is next for the American Nightmare.

