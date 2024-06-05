Cody Rhodes looks back at his major career-changing WWE match against Seth Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' career took a drastic turn following his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, The American Nightmare looked back at his iconic rivalry with Seth Rollins.

In June 2022, Cody Rhodes' career changed forever when he stepped into a Hell in a Cell against Rollins. Before the match kicked off, The American Nightmare revealed a horrid visual. When Rhodes took off his entrance jacket, the entire crowd was stunned as they saw his torn pec. Rhodes defeated The Visionary and eventually went on a hiatus to recover from the injury.

This career-changing moment for Cody Rhodes cemented him as the next top babyface of the company. Today, the Undisputed WWE Champion looked back at his showdown against The Visionary and shared a few words on X (formerly Twitter).

"I didn’t win this match, Chicago won it for me. I was so embarrassed and dejected, nothing in the eyes and just enough left in the tank for one dance. Just the clips are wild enough for me."

Cody Rhodes will potentially face a major star at WWE Clash at The Castle 2024

After slaying Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Cody Rhodes finished his story by becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The first order of business for The American Nightmare was to be a fighting champion of the blue brand. Cody successfully defended the title against AJ Styles and Logan Paul at Backlash and King & Queen of the Ring 2024, respectively.

However, The Phenomenal One wanted another crack at the title as he was running out of time as an active performer. After a conversation with Nick Aldis, AJ Styles decided to take matters into his own hands.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Styles cut a promo where he said that he has decided to hang up the boots and retire from in-ring competition. After the champion came out to give his flowers to the veteran, Styles brutally attacked him.

The act might have gotten Aldis' and Rhodes' attention, and a potential rematch between the two could be on the cards heading into Scotland for Clash at The Castle 2024.

Do you think AJ Styles vs. Cody Rhodes II will take place at Clash at The Castle 2024? Sound off using the discuss button.

