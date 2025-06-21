  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes looks visibly unhappy after not being allowed to speak on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes looks visibly unhappy after not being allowed to speak on WWE SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 21, 2025 05:25 GMT
The star did not get a chance to speak (Credit: WWE.com)
The star did not get a chance to speak (Credit: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes was not too happy on WWE SmackDown today. He made his way out to the show, but was left very frustrated.

Rhodes had a lot to say when he made his way out to the blue brand. He had the mic, and it looked like he was going to address what's next with Jey Uso, given that he will face him in the King of the Ring Qualifying semi-final next week. Unfortunately, he could not say a word.

First, Jey Uso came out to the ring, taking a long time as he yeeted his way through the crowd. Just as Rhodes was about to speak, Uso got an encore and continued to Yeet. He did not get a chance to talk after this and was just about to, when Sami Zayn came out next.

also-read-trending Trending

This continued with Zayn speaking and Randy Orton coming out. Orton and Zayn did battle after this, and Cody Rhodes did not say a single word despite coming out to talk. He was left completely without sharing his thoughts.

The star looked visibly unhappy at points during the night. It remains to be seen what happens next when he faces Jey Uso for the final spot in the King of the Ring final.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications