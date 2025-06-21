Cody Rhodes looks visibly unhappy after not being allowed to speak on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was not too happy on WWE SmackDown today. He made his way out to the show, but was left very frustrated.

Rhodes had a lot to say when he made his way out to the blue brand. He had the mic, and it looked like he was going to address what's next with Jey Uso, given that he will face him in the King of the Ring Qualifying semi-final next week. Unfortunately, he could not say a word.

First, Jey Uso came out to the ring, taking a long time as he yeeted his way through the crowd. Just as Rhodes was about to speak, Uso got an encore and continued to Yeet. He did not get a chance to talk after this and was just about to, when Sami Zayn came out next.

This continued with Zayn speaking and Randy Orton coming out. Orton and Zayn did battle after this, and Cody Rhodes did not say a single word despite coming out to talk. He was left completely without sharing his thoughts.

The star looked visibly unhappy at points during the night. It remains to be seen what happens next when he faces Jey Uso for the final spot in the King of the Ring final.

