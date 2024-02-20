Cody Rhodes to lose the WWE Title to top star immediately after dethroning Roman Reigns in scenario suggested by veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently suggested that Damian Priest should cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Cody Rhodes immediately after the latter dethrones Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40 after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. After failing to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline last year, the 38-year-old hopes to accomplish the mission at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno addressed Rhodes' future after possibly winning Reigns' title. He claimed the company might have a creative problem with The American Nightmare, pointing out that usually there is a "flat period" after a long-term story ends.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran suggested that Judgment Day member and Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest should cash in on Rhodes immediately after the latter ends The Tribal Chief's historic title reign.

"The story if he wins isn't near as good as the story leading up to him winning. Honestly, right then and there Priest cashes in is what I would do. Now what you've done is like, you know, he didn't finish his story because his story, he had an ending for like five minutes. [And he's chasing it again.] Right," he said. [2:21 - 2:48]

Roman Reigns sent a message to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins are currently involved in a storyline with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock. While the two Bloodline members are not scheduled to be at Elimination Chamber, The American Nightmare and The Visionary will be guests on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Ahead of the upcoming Premium Live Event in Australia, The Tribal Chief asked his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, to ensure a message was delivered to Rhodes and Rollins.

"Somebody better inform them that the only thing coming out of their mouths is when they acknowledge me. Make it happen," he said.

The American Nightmare and The Visionary are rumored to square off against The Brahma Bull and Reigns in a massive tag team match at this year's Show of Shows. The four superstars teased the potential clash in the WrestleMania 40 trailer.

