Roman Reigns recently asked his Wiseman Paul Heyman to deliver a message to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, he and his newly-turned-heel cousin, The Rock, are currently feuding with The American Nightmare and The World Heavyweight Champion.

While the leader of The Bloodline was not advertised for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next Saturday in Australia, Rollins and Rhodes will be guests on The Grayson Waller Effect.

In a new video Reigns posted on X, The Tribal Chief asked Heyman about the location of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and whether he had to go there. When The Wiseman informed him that he did not have to go, the 38-year-old asked if Rhodes and Rollins would be there.

As his Special Council confirmed The American Nightmare and The Visionary's appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect, Reigns asked him to make sure a message was delivered to them.

"Somebody better inform them that the only thing coming out of their mouths is when they acknowledge me. Make it happen," he said. [From 0:35 - 0:47]

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns made a major announcement on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday on SmackDown, Roman Reigns announced that The Rock has officially joined The Bloodline. The Brahma Bull then joined him and the rest of the stable in the ring to cut a promo.

The wrestling legend vowed to do "everything in his power" to make sure Cody Rhodes walks out of WrestleMania XL a loser. However, some fans claimed The Rock may have subtly hinted at betraying The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania as he pointed at Reigns as he made his promise.

Rumors recently suggested The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief might team up to face The American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. It would be interesting to see if that would be the plan or if WWE has another surprise in store for their fans.

Would you like to see The Rock betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.