The Rock to betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after a hint on SmackDown? Exploring huge clue dropped

The Rock had a big moment during WWE SmackDown this week as Roman Reigns confirmed that he joined The Bloodline as its newest member. However, that was not the only noteworthy thing from the segment. When raising his hand in the customary finger-raised pose for The Bloodline, The Great One made one change that started rumors about an impending betrayal.

Although The Rock returned to WWE a few weeks back, he's already shaken the company to its foundations. Not only is he a member of the TKO board, but he's also become a Bloodline member. On top of his encounter with Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press event, where his hopes of headlining the show were presumably dashed, he's been creating headlines with everything he's done.

Now, he may be ready to make headlines yet again, as it seems that he could be hinting at a future turn against Roman Reigns. During the signature Bloodline pose this week, where superstars raise their fists closed with only the index finger pointing upward, The Rock made one difference where his thumb was raised.

The finger-gun immediately alarmed the WWE Universe, who pointed out that this was signaling the idea that the Great One was ready to betray Reigns in the future.

The difference made him stand out; some fans even compared it to his time in the Nation of Domination. Even there, dissension appeared in the group due to his presence and popularity overtaking Farooq.

With the similarities in place and the difference in symbol, while his turn is not confirmed, it certainly seems likely. The Rock turning on Reigns would mean a huge blow for The Bloodline and the chances of the Tribal Chief coming away with his title in the main event of WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns vs The Rock could be the next big feud

While it does not look like fans will be getting The Great One facing Reigns at WrestleMania, that does not mean the match will not happen.

If the Brahma Bull chooses to betray Reigns, it would immediately lead to a bigger feud - one that would see the two face each other. Even if they don't pull it to next year's WrestleMania, it could mean they clash at SummerSlam.

Fans will have to wait to see if this is how WWE chooses to play it out after the big hint.

