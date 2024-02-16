Triple H to leave WWE after WrestleMania due to pressure from The Rock thanks to warning? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has always been in a position of power in WWE over the last decade. However, he may decide to leave finally, thanks to The Rock fulfilling his warning and pressuring him.

At the WrestleMania 40 press event, from the perspective of the Anoa'i Family, things went wrong. The Rock had returned and was going to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, with Cody Rhodes mysteriously stepping aside. However, Rhodes didn't oblige. Instead, he interrupted them and announced his intention to face Reigns for the WWE Universal title.

The Rock insulted Rhodes and brought up his father, in reply to which the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner also brought up The Rock's ancestors - something the Brahma Bull didn't take well. He slapped Rhodes, ending proceedings there. On the way out of the arena with Roman Reigns, he stopped to address Triple H and warned him to fix the situation, or he would fix it himself - a clear warning.

However, Triple H is not someone who takes a warning lying down. He was furious and made it clear on the following SmackDown that he didn't take orders from anyone about how things happened in WWE. He was the only one making the decisions that mattered in the company.

However, with the Rock on the board of directors, this may no longer be true. At this time, it does not look like The Rock will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, this is not something that he's likely to forget. Given his power, the star could make things difficult for Triple H and focus his antagonism there instead of on Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania.

He could make things bad enough to make The Game leave WWE. Of course, this would only be a precursor to The Game returning when he's needed the most to get things in hand and a power struggle with The Great One.

Whether this ends up happening or not remains to be seen, but if it does, Triple H could very well end up leaving the promotion for a while.

Triple H and The Rock are no strangers to one another

The two stars had several feuds in the middle of the Attitude Era, with both stars working at their best against each other.

Given their old rivalry, it would be fitting to see the both of them go at it one last time, even if it's now in the boardroom instead of in the ring.

The two could even get stars to represent them in their matches against each other. It remains to be seen how the rivalry plays out.

