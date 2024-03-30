Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 because of WWE having a much better plan is possible, says legend

Cody Rhodes is in for the fight of his life at WrestleMania 40 as he is set to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns along with his tag team partner Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 40, and then face The Tribal Chief one-on-one on Night Two. While many believe that Rhodes will finally finish his story, that might not happen.

The American Nightmare faced Roman Reigns last year at WrestleMania. However, he came up short and failed to win the Universal Championship. If he manages to defeat The Bloodline on Night One then the faction will be banned from ringside during his match against Reigns. However, if he loses then he would have to face Reigns under Bloodline rules.

Speaking on Strictly Business, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the potential outcome of the match. He said that he would be shocked if Cody did not win. However, there is a possibility that he would lose and the company would have a 'much better plan' in place if that were to happen.

"I'll be shocked if they don't (have Cody Rhodes win), and if they don't it's because they've come up with a much better plan," said Bischoff. (29:57-29:59)

Legend believes fans will turn on Cody Rhodes soon

In a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan expressed concern that while fans currently support Cody Rhodes, their allegiance might waver in the future. He pointed out that WWE may have foreshadowed this shift when The Rock whispered something to Cody during a recent episode of RAW.

"A great visual which shows the hold that he has with the crowd when everybody is pointing to the WrestleMania sign with Cody. I can just see these same people turning on him in a year or two. I just hope that this isn't like the devil storyline in AEW, where at the end you're like, 'Really, this is who it is?''' said Konnan.

Cody Rhodes has been the most popular babyface for the past year and most fans are eager to see him 'finish the story'. However, it is not uncommon for WWE fans to turn on the babyface once he reaches the top. Only time will tell if Konnan's prediction will come true or not.

