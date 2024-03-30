Wrestling icon forecasts a worrying future for Cody Rhodes in WWE in the coming years

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes there is a chance the WWE Universe may turn on Cody Rhodes in the future.

Rhodes is arguably the top babyface in WWE at the moment. He has rallied the company's top guys against the Bloodline and will be looking to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan felt that although the fans are backing The American Nightmare now, they might turn on him later. He detailed that WWE dropped some major hints when The Rock whispered something to Cody during the recent episode of RAW.

"A great visual which shows the hold that he has with the crowd when everybody is pointing to the WrestleMania sign with Cody. I can just see these same people turning on him in a year or two. I just hope that this isn't like the devil storyline in AEW, where at the end you're like, 'Really, this is who it is?' Whatever he whispered into his ears, not whack, because to me, it's become one of the strongest components of the story," he said. [From 1:18 - 1:50]

The Rock laid waste to Cody Rhodes on RAW

This past week on RAW, The Rock shocked the WWE Universe as he took matters into his own hands and attacked Cody Rhodes.

The Final Boss carried out a devastating assault on The American Nightmare, hitting him with foreign objects and bashing his head against a trailer in the parking lot. The veteran left Rhodes in a pool of blood as he addressed Cody's mother, stating that his prophecy was finally coming true and that he would hand over the bloodied belt to her at WrestleMania.

There has been no response from Cody Rhodes since the attack, and it will be interesting to see if the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner retaliates in the upcoming episode of the flagship show.

