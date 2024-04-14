Cody Rhodes losing the Universal Championship before his match against former WWE Champion is not locked, says veteran

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story and won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The next night on RAW, The Rock confronted him and said that their story had just begun. This has led to speculation that a one-on-one match between The Brahma Bull and The American Nightmare will happen in the future.

However, as per veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, unlike Roman Reigns, where the company wanted him to remain champion before he faced The Rock, there are no such plans for Cody Rhodes. So there is a possibility that the match between Rock and Rhodes could happen without the WWE Title on the line.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Cody Rhodes' title reign probably depends on multiple variables, which the company will have to take into consideration.

''In their RAW interplay there was a line by Rock that indicated he wanted the match even if Rhodes wasn’t champion. But there are no firm plans as far as how long Rhodes will be champion. It probably will be a situation like most title runs historically, where the decision will be made based on how they perceive business is going and what is what they perceive is the best thing creatively rather than a story like Reigns,'' said Meltzer.

AJ Styles sends a message to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against either AJ Styles or LA Knight at Backlash. Both men won their respective qualifying triple-threat matches on SmackDown and will now face each other next week to determine the first number-one contender for Rhodes' title. Here is what AJ Styles had to say on SmackDown LowDown:

"At WrestleMania, I think he kinda limped out of there from the Calf Crusher. This time, I'll send him to the hospital. And when I'm done with him, I'm going after Cody Rhdoes. You see, I want the Undisputed WWE Championship. I want it more than he needs it. I'm coming, Cody. But first, I'll take care of you LA Knight. Next week, you're mine."

With Rhodes finally finishing his story at WrestleMania after defeating The Tribal Chief, fans expect big things from his first title reign. The American Nightmare needs a credible opponent to kick off this new chapter of his career.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.