Cody Rhodes made a major mistake during RAW interview, according to former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that Cody Rhodes made a major mistake during his promo this week on RAW.

The American Nightmare had a sit-down interview with Michael Cole this week. He discussed how much the title meant to him and how he wanted to capture it for his fans and family.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Dusty was a special attraction for the company when Vince McMahon Sr. was running the show. However, he detailed that The American Dream was never one of the "WWE guys."

"I was around when Dusty Rhodes was a special attraction for the WWWF. I'm not talking about polka dot Dusty. I'm talking about when Dusty was doing Georgia, Florida, Vince Sr. would bring him once in a while, and he would be a special attraction for the WWWF. That's where I first saw Dusty. Dusty Rhodes was never a WWE guy, never, ever."

Russo noted that Cody Rhodes was making his story about winning the title that his father never won. He felt that it was a flawed concept since Dusty was never one of the WWE guys and, instead, made his name in other territories.

"Cody has made this whole angle about his dad never getting a WWE Title, so he's gonna get the title, and he's gonna hand it to his mother. Bro, he was never a WWE/F guy, ever. He was WCW. He was Georgia Championship Wrestling." [From 2:00 onwards]

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes also stressed how important it was for him and Seth Rollins to defeat The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Might 1. He felt it was his only chance to get a fair match against The Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes reiterated that this was his last shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and he wanted to make it count.

