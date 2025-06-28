Cody Rhodes makes an announcement on whether 45-year-old star is retiring from WWE

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jun 28, 2025 18:45 GMT
Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE.com)
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes became the 2025 King of the Ring at Night of Champions. He then made a huge announcement during his post-match promo.

Byron Saxton interviewed The American Nightmare immediately after his big win. Rhodes started his promo by thanking Randy Orton, his opponent tonight. The two wrestled for nearly 20 minutes in the King of the Ring Final.

Cody Rhodes acknowledged him and mentioned that The Viper was his mentor. He concluded with the announcement out of nowhere, stating that the 45-year-old star is not retiring following Night of Champions. This may have been because of his back injury during the match. The former Undisputed WWE Champion confirmed that this wasn't Orton's "last stop" before leading the crowd into applause for him:

"First of all, I have to thank Randy Orton, The Legend Killer. Nothing but respect for the guy who mentored me, the guy who spoke up for me. He's a future Hall of Famer and this isn't his last stop, here in Saudi Arabia," Rhodes said after his win.
Following his win at Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes has earned an Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. He will challenge either John Cena or CM Punk, depending on who wins the main event of tonight's show.

