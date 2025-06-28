Cody Rhodes makes an announcement on whether 45-year-old star is retiring from WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes became the 2025 King of the Ring at Night of Champions. He then made a huge announcement during his post-match promo.

Ad

Byron Saxton interviewed The American Nightmare immediately after his big win. Rhodes started his promo by thanking Randy Orton, his opponent tonight. The two wrestled for nearly 20 minutes in the King of the Ring Final.

Cody Rhodes acknowledged him and mentioned that The Viper was his mentor. He concluded with the announcement out of nowhere, stating that the 45-year-old star is not retiring following Night of Champions. This may have been because of his back injury during the match. The former Undisputed WWE Champion confirmed that this wasn't Orton's "last stop" before leading the crowd into applause for him:

Ad

Trending

"First of all, I have to thank Randy Orton, The Legend Killer. Nothing but respect for the guy who mentored me, the guy who spoke up for me. He's a future Hall of Famer and this isn't his last stop, here in Saudi Arabia," Rhodes said after his win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following his win at Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes has earned an Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. He will challenge either John Cena or CM Punk, depending on who wins the main event of tonight's show.

If you use the above quote, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink to this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!