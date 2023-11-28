Cody Rhodes makes blockbuster announcement on WWE RAW; suddenly attacked by new rival after lights go out

Cody Rhodes made a huge announcement on this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW that concerns his future. During the segment, he was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura, who could potentially be his new rival.

At Survivor Series last Saturday, he competed in the Men's WarGames match alongside Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso. They won the match after The American Nightmare hit The Archer of Infamy with the Crossroads.

On the latest episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes spoke about their victory and how The Viper allowed him to get the pin in a match that was created by his father Dusty Rhodes. The former AEW TNT Champion also brought up CM Punk, who returned at Survivor Series. He welcomed him back to WWE.

Cody added that with all the stories and news being made, he wants to make one himself. He said there's only one destination for him, and announced that he's the first person to declare for the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke Nakamura then showed up on the big screen and sent a message to Cody Rhodes. The King of Strong Style told the latter that he'll bring chaos to him, and he showed up behind him and blinded him with the red mist. The American Nightmare was revealed as the person Shinsuke was targeting.

Do you think Cody will win the Royal Rumble again? Sound off in the comments below!