Cody Rhodes makes huge promise ahead of Backlash France

WWE Backlash France is just hours away, and Cody Rhodes has a lot to look forward to. Not only will he be walking into the premium live event as Undisputed WWE Champion, but he also has a big money fight.

Rhodes will be taking on The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles with the title on the line. And, ahead of all this, The American Nightmare has made a huge promise to the WWE Universe.

At the Backlash France Kickoff event, Cody Rhodes faced off with AJ Styles and addressed the WWE Universe. Surrounded by the fans in Lyon, France, The American Nightmare couldn't contain his excitement. Encouraged by the shouts of "Oui! Oui!" from the fans, Rhodes claimed that Backlash France was going to be "the show of the year."

"That excitement, the noise that you've been making. Everything that's happening out here in this moment. It's why tomorrow, at Backlash, this thing is going to be the show of the year!" claimed Cody Rhodes.

For Cody Rhodes to make such a claim is a huge deal. After all, he was involved in what many are calling the greatest WrestleMania in the history of WWE. Nevertheless, there is no reason why Backlash France shouldn't be a great show. There are tons of epic matches on the card, and if there is one thing The Phenomenal One and The American Nightmare will do, it's put on a show.

It will be interesting to see just what unfolds at Backlash France. Triple H and WWE Creative have done an incredible job so far in this new era. Hopefully, they can carry on the momentum with the first premium live event after WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes reportedly has no real direction until The Rock and Roman Reigns return

AJ Styles is the current opponent blocking the path to Cody Rhodes' potential long run as Undisputed WWE Champion. But, assuming he defeats Styles at Backlash France, what does the future hold? Well, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has no real big-time direction for The American Nightmare.

The report suggests that WWE does not have any plans for Rhodes until The Rock and Roman Reigns return. Furthermore, the report also acknowledges that Rhodes shares the blue brand, SmackDown, with another major superstar, Randy Orton. But, as of now, there are no plans to book a potential feud between the two.

If the report rings true, it will be interesting to see what the next few months hold for Rhodes. Moreover, fans will be excitedly waiting for the return of both The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief.

